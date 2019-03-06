These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
4:09 a.m. — Someone is sitting on a wall above the freeway on Interstate 5 near milepost 118, Roseburg.
8:13 a.m. — Caller is going crazy because someone stole her lighter in the 100 block of Brentridge Drive, Roseburg.
8:26 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 200 block of Hurd Street, Glide.
10:22 a.m. — Caller saw a man, who the caller thinks is a sex offender, removing a child’s booster seat from his car in Sutherlin.
11:16 a.m. — There had been drug activity for the past 40 years at a house near the intersection of Hard Cash Lane and Highway 42, Camas Valley.
12:30 p.m. — Unattended death reported in 2200 block of North Myrtle Road, Myrtle Creek.
3:00 p.m. — Man in an orange vest is chasing vehicles with a stick in the 4400 block of Carnes Road Roseburg.
4:04 p.m. — Student reporting that her father choked her and locked her outside during the snow storm in Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Shawn Michael O’Brien, 30, of Pleasant Hill, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, heroin delivery and heroin possession.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team
Corey Michael Tate, 23, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine possession and two counts of first-degree theft.
Myrtle Creek police
Megan Dyanne Wendel, 33, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and supplying contraband.
Sutherlin police
Matthew Ewing Kelm, 39, of Wilbur, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, supplying contraband and a parole violation.
