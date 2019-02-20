These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
1:59 a.m. — Subjects are using drugs near children in the 200 block of Berry Loop Lane, Roseburg.
9:12 a.m. — Man parks his purple car in front of a house that is for sale and then walks down the street to buy drugs in the 4600 block of Melody Lane, Roseburg.
12:24 p.m. — Someone stole her son’s phone from the bathroom in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
1:07 p.m. — There is a blind man in a wheelchair asking customers for food and rides in the 100 block of South Main Street, Canyonville.
2:59 p.m. — A woman is soliciting herself in the 200 block of Grant Smith Road, Roseburg.
9:04 p.m. — Caller’s husband went out to check on a suspicious vehicle parked in their driveway and the car sped off in the 5200 block of State Highway 38, Drain. Now the car is back and driving slowly in front of their house.
9:58 p.m. — Caller said “everyone is fighting” in the 800 block of Autumn Lane, Azalea.
ACCIDENTS
6:21 a.m. — Man involved in a single-vehicle accident think he got glass in his eye in the 26000 block of Highway 42, Camas Valley.
1:30 p.m. — Son pulled the emergency brake and caused the caller to crash near the intersection of Old Highway 99 South and Tipton Road, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Gregory Lee Ireland, 49, no address provided, on suspicion of strangulation, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jared Allen Murray, 25, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief.
Johnny Lee Wells, 22, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oregon State Police
Christopher Scott Binder, 23, of Glide, on suspicion of offensive littering, third-degree theft of services, second-degree criminal trespass, depositing trash within 100 yards of water, having no contractor license and using a contractor’s license without approval.
Roseburg police
Quincy Swain Bennett, 47, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fourth-degree felony assault, two counts of menacing and harassment.
Pamela Michelle Grant Semas, 60, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief.
Richard William Mezzie, 72, of Canyonville, on suspicion of hit and run and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
