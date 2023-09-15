Police log (copy) Sep 15, 2023 Sep 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.POLICE LOGRoseburg Police DepartmentWednesday1:46 p.m. — Police received numerous calls about man masturbating in the 700 block of West Harvard Avenue.5:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a littering complaint in the 1600 block on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The man was a registered sex offender who hadn’t reported since 2020.7:42 p.m. — Man was contacted at Taco Bell after having been trespassed from the business earlier in the day.ARRESTS The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.WednesdayRoseburg Police DepartmentBuddy Lee Hardin, 40, of Roseburg, on suspicion of public indecency, second-degree disorderly conduct and parole violation.Amanda Nichole Sherman, 29, on suspicion of third-degree criminal mischief, fail to appear and offensive littering.Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeAriel Lynn Keeley, 44, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.Crystal Ellen Yarger, 40, of Creswell, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, second-degree unlawful use of stun gun, tear gas or mace, harassment and second-degree fail to appear. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Log Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Roseburg residents speak out at town hall meeting Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman Architect firm moves out of downtown, merges with Tigard firm Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Local timber companies assist Douglas County firefighting efforts The ladies of the Whippersnappers Club DFPA handles four fires as fire level increases Brock Smith, Osborne announce re-election campaigns Friday's Transactions
