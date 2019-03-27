These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
12:44 a.m. — Caller just heard seven gunshots in the 300 block of Klope Lane, Riddle.
6:16 a.m. — Someone stole cans and a hedge trimmer from the caller’s property in the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street, Canyonville.
6:56 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 5200 block of Goodrich Highway, Oakland.
8:57 a.m. — Caller just heard a cannon go off in the 1400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive, Roseburg.
9:44 a.m. — Neighbor’s dog is killing the caller’s goats in Douglas County.
11:19 a.m. — Caller’s deceased friend left behind 18 feral cats in the 300 block of Humphrey’s Addition Road, Glendale.
4:09 p.m. — Three syringes found near the water meter in the 200 block of Corona Loop Road, Roseburg.
6:28 p.m. — Man is holding a tool and yelling and threatening the caller in the 1700 block of Galey Road, Canyonville.
ACCIDENTS
3:29 p.m. — Motorcycle crashed in the 3300 block of Roberts Creek Road, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Larry Allen Burrow, 58, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine delivery and supplying contraband.
Jimmy Lee Herrera, 35, no address provided, on suspicion of interfering with a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Reedsport police
Alex Cesar Laurian, 24, of Reedsport, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and methamphetamine possession
Roseburg police
Spencer James Hopkins, 31, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, methamphetamine possession and heroin possession.
Sutherlin police
Samuel James Scevers, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
