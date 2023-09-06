These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police DepartmentFriday
10:30 a.m. — Woman said she rear-ended vehicle and later admitted to drinking.
8 p.m. — Man started multiple fights at Scoreboard. He fought police while being taken into custody and was extremely intoxicated.
11 p.m. — Man was drinking a beer while walking downtown. He poured it out, was cited and excluded from downtown.
Saturday
2:12 a.m. — Man performed poorly on sobriety test.
3:21 a.m. — Man drove more than 100 mph on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Performed poorly on field sobriety test.
10 a.m. — Multiple calls were received about a man’s behavior in the 2,000 block of Northwest Stewart Park Drive, including man opening someone’s car door while yelling at them.
12:45 p.m. — Woman left juvenile children unattended in running car while she was inside Marshall’s. All children were uninjured and appeared healthy.
4:30 p.m. — Passersby reported a man pushing a woman down. The woman said he kicked her while she was on the ground, the man denied anything physical had occurred.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. — Person performed poorly on field sobriety test after failing to stop before entering the roadway.
12:30 a.m. — Man performed poorly on field sobriety test after poor driving.
10:34 a.m. — Woman was breaking windows and damaging body panels of a vehicle at Backside Brewing that wasn’t hers.
7:30 p.m. — Man stole more than $900 in camping gear from Walmart and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
9:48 p.m. — Man unzipped his pants and urinated on the sidewalk at the intersection of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue.
Monday
11:35 a.m. — Man entered woman’s home to make accusations. Woman had restraining order in place against man.
10:43 p.m. — Man was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Both denied the allegations. Man was found to have 57.85 grams of fentanyl and 2.26 grams of methamphetamine. He had swallowed more drugs prior to the officers contact and had a medical episode and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mercy Medical Center.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Lori Ann Fairchild, 48, on suspicion of first-degree theft, menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
Winston Police Department
Aaron Samuel Porter, 32, of Winston, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, obstructing government/judicial administration and resisting arrest.
Roseburg Police Department
Zachary Thor Schwab, 41, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of violation of restraining order and parole violation.
