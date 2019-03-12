These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
10:18 a.m. — Caller thinks someone is burglarizing his house because the gate was open, the door is cracked and he can hear someone inside in the 100 block of T J Lane, Myrtle Creek.
11:42 a.m. — Called to thank deputies for doing extra patrols in the 4400 block of Carnes Road, Roseburg.
11:46 a.m. — Man just stormed out of the DMV and threatened to return and blow up the place in the 200 block of North Main Street, Canyonville.
1:21 p.m. — Caller's 30-year-old son, who has been staying in the guest house, is verbally harassing the caller in the 2400 block of Quines Creek Road, Azalea.
2:14 p.m. — Sex crimes reported Glendale.
3:06 p.m. — Someone is flying a drone over the playground in the 400 block of First Street, Yoncalla.
5:04 p.m. — Man and woman having a domestic issue in a Toyota Tacoma in the 800 block of Autumn Lane, Azalea.
11:16 p.m. — Neighbors are manufacturing drugs and the caller can smell it from her residence in the 300 block of Outback Lane, Glendale.
ACCIDENTS
11:09 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident reported near John Long Road, Oakland.
11:34 a.m. — Driver is bleeding from her face after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Taylor Street and Susan Street, Myrtle Creek.
12:53 p.m. — Jackknifed semitrailer reported on Interstate 5 near milepost 132, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Dennis Lee Ellis, 53, of Yoncalla, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Timothy Lee Nolan, 47, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Roseburg police
James Johnson, 41, no address provided, on suspicion of harassment, menacing and interfering with a police report.
Roxanne Lynn Tracy, 46, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.