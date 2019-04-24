These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
9:01 a.m. — Neighbor is yelling and cursing at the caller through a megaphone and using its siren in the 3200 block of Roberts Creek Road, Roseburg.
10:45 a.m. — There’s a drum set on the roof of a building in the 400 block of S. Canyon Street, Canyonville.
3:13 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Roseburg.
4:08 p.m. — Caller wants to know if the neighbor can let his ducks and geese run around in the 100 block of Loren Lane, Riddle.
4:31 p.m. — Caller is following a man who stole her phone in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99 South, Roseburg.
11:53 p.m. — There’s a woman dancing in the middle of the road near the intersection of Reston Avenue and Old Highway 99 South, Dillard.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Larry Allen Burrow, 58, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, driving while suspended or revoked and a parole violation.
Rishell Irene Hurd, 55, of Albany, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Angela Deann Osburn, 40, of Winston, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct and methamphetamine possession.
Ryan Patrick Smith, 40, of Oakland, on suspicion of attempting to elude police by vehicle and reckless driving.
