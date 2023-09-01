These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police DepartmentWednesday
8:50 a.m. — Man was camped near creek with approximately four truckload of debris and garbage. Man said he’d been there since May and most of the trash was there when he got there.
8:45 a.m. — Man refused to clean empty beer cans and McDonald’s wrappers, which smelled horrendous from park on 2500 Northwest Renann Avenue. Man was lodged at corrections and city park employees cleaned the area.
11:06 a.m. — Officers responded to call of people using drugs in the parking lot of the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens. A small amount of fentanyl was found during a consent search.
12:25 p.m. — Man looked at his phone while driving Honda Accord and couldn’t stop in time when traffic backed up and ran into a Dodge Caravan. The driver of the Honda Accord had no license or insurance. No injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Corinna Springrose Crager, 49, of Roseburg, on suspicion of menacing, two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
Raymond Gene Hickey, 28, of Days Creek, on suspicion of contempt of court, two counts of first-degree fail to appear, third-degree escape, three counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, driving while suspended, two counts of first-degree theft, possession of stolen vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, four counts of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, two counts of resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree burglary, two counts of attempt to commit class C felony, mail theft, fourth-degree assault, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and third-degree theft.
Oregon State Police
Joseph Cary Stanford, 40, of Coos Bay, on suspicion of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Richard Anthony Woodard, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and driving while suspended or revoked.
