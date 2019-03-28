These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
3:58 a.m. — Man on the caller’s back deck said he dropped something in the 3000 block of Johnson Street, Roseburg.
7:00 a.m. — Man leaning on the ice machine is acting incoherently in the 4600 block of Carnes Road, Roseburg.
7:58 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 200 block of Emils Way, Roseburg.
11:16 a.m. — Looks like a man is trying to set a travel trailer on fire near the intersection of Wilbur Road and Old Highway 99, Roseburg.
12:06 p.m. — Family locked their 7-year-old son outside after getting mad at him in the 100 block of Zephyr Court, Roseburg.
2:22 p.m. — Three subjects are trying to sell a black Honda without a title near the intersection of Wilson Road and Pleasant Valley Road, Yoncalla.
7:10 p.m. — There is a group of men on the side of the freeway fighting on Interstate 5 near milepost 162, Yoncalla.
ACCIDENTS
3:48 p.m. — Car crashed into a ditch in the 21000 block of North Umpqua Highway, Glide.
8:57 p.m. — There is a vehicle off the roadway and there is glass debris in the road on Interstate 5 near milepost 151, Yoncalla.
FIRES
9:25 p.m. — Caller can see a fire across the river in the 1800 block of Southeast Mill Street, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
Blake Edward Cadger, 27, no address provided, on suspicion of reckless burning, attempting to commit a Class C felony, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person.
Jennifer Nancy Hoch, 29, of Winston, on suspicion of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Roseburg police
Chandler Scott Miller, 24, of Roseburg, on suspicion of three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass.
