These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
2:55 a.m. — Caller heard gunshots near the intersection of Southeast Rice Avenue and Southeast Main Street, Roseburg.
5:59 a.m. — Man just put something in his jacket and walked out the door in the 100 block of South Cedar Street, Drain.
11:58 a.m. — Man sold a dog to the caller’s daughter, but he has taken it back and is now demanding more money in Roseburg.
1:25 p.m. — Found a human-shaped target riddled with bullet holes in the 2000 block of Burdette Drive, Roseburg.
3:50 p.m. — Intoxicated man is stumbling in the middle of the road and carrying an empty whiskey bottle in the 4500 block of Glenbrook Loop Road, Riddle.
10:03 p.m. — Neighbor is threatening to beat up the caller and kill her husband in the 1900 block of Green Avenue, Roseburg.
10:42 p.m. — Rape reported in Glide.
10:53 p.m. — Group of eight intoxicated subjects are playing music loudly and using chainsaws in the 1600 block of Salmon Harbor Drive, Winchester Bay.
ACCIDENTS
4:11 p.m. — Vehicle rolled off the south side of the road on Highway 38, Reedsport.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Bailey Emerald McConn, 27, of Glendale, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine possession.
Ryan Jeffrey Newell, 39, of Yoncalla, on suspicion of identity theft and computer crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.