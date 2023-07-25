These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Friday
7 p.m. — A person threw a Powerade bottle at an employee in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, striking them in the face.
Saturday
3:19 a.m. — A person was found to have kicked multiple doors and broken a $1,500 clay pot in the 1600 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
11:26 a.m. — Officers woke a man found sleeping in the 1600 block of Northeast Stephens Street. When the man woke up he started drinking an alcohol beverage in front of the officers.
4 p.m. — A man tried walking into a residence in the 900 block of Southeast Roberts to steal water.
Sunday
12:20 p.m. — A man was arrested for pointing a gun at another person during a road rage incident.
9:58 a.m. — An obscene amount of garbage and debris with a pungent odor of rotting food was reported in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Adrianne Fossella-Yanez, 43, of Seattle, on suspicion of two counts of unauthorized motor vehicle, second-degree robbery, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and first-degree burglary.
Phillip Lawrence Lent, 60, on suspicion of harassment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief.
Roseburg Police Department
Derrick Forrest Malcolm, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Saturday
Sutherlin Police Department
Ava Lee White Baricevic, 18, of Orangevale, on suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer.
Roseburg Police Department
Kai Prestpn Valente, 24, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief.
John Carhles Wilkinson, 57, of Springfield, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and failure to perform duties of driver to injured persons.
Sunday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Gordon Arthur Gave, 54, of Drain, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked.
George Wyatt St Cyr, 26, of Winston, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended or revoked and reckless driving.
Roseburg Police Department
Kyle Lewis Jensen, 30, of Roseburg, on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.
