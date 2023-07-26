These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Monday
9:40 a.m. — Pit bull mix breed puppy aggressively charged at police. It was off leash and was tased. Owner got dog under control and was educated on dog leash law.
4 p.m. — Person struck parked vehicle and mailbox, failed to stop, then got stuck in ditch.
9:45 p.m. — Man tried to instigate a fight, was knocked to the ground and then insisted he was the victim. Independent observer was able to verify he was the aggressor.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Gordon Arthur Gave, 54, of Drain, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked.
David Dre McKinsey-Pace, 30, of Mountlake Terrace, on suspicion of attempt to elude a police officer, two counts of reckless driving, three counts of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, fugitive from other state.
RSN-P&P Roseburg Office
Nathan Kyle Carpenter, 30, of Winston, on suspicion of interstate compact violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.