Police log, July 27

Jul 27, 2023

These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.

POLICE LOG

Roseburg Police Department

Tuesday

Noon — Man left store in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard with shoes, jacket and hat without paying for them.

8:30 p.m. — Drunken man broke glass and damaged truck in the 1700 block of Northwest Valley View Drive.

ARRESTS

The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Friday

Bria Jill Anderson, 32, of Medford, on suspicion of second-degree theft, two counts of failure to appear on criminal citation and second-degree failing to appear.

Monica Kay Schmidt, 35, of Roseburg, on suspicion of violation of a restraining order, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

William Joshua Ward, 44, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, harassment, second-degree attempted assault.
