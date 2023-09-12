These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police DepartmentThursday
7:35 a.m. — Person violated restraining order and created a disturbance: breaking a screen door, ripping down security camera and throwing frying pan.
8 a.m. — Man had pile of trash near entrance of Roseburg library and was asleep in the middle under a blanket. He got irate when awoken.
10:30 a.m. — Woman was told to remove rocks from her camp during last contact, but had gathered more rocks.
1:08 p.m. — 13-year-old boy was found to be in possession of marijuana, in violation of a conditional release.
2:50 p.m. — Police received multiple calls about a man walking into traffic in the 300 block of Southeast Pine Street. The man was warned, but police were called back to the same location where the man attempted to run from police and resisted arrest.
3:35 p.m. — Woman arrived at work intoxicated and was taken to Douglas County Jail for DUII.
5:37 p.m. — Woman refused to leave location in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue.
7 p.m. — Man performed poorly on field sobriety test.
9 p.m. — 13-year-old boy hit his stepfather multiple times with a closed fist after his phone was taken away.
Friday
8:38 a.m. — A man was in an altercation with a woman.
8:59 a.m. — The driver of a 2013 blue Honda Accord rear-ended a U-Trans bus. A passenger on the bus was transported to the hospital with back pain.
10 a.m. — A man failed to register as a sex offender within 10 days of moving and within 10 days of his birthday.
3:03 p.m. — A woman was driving erratically in the parking lots of Fred Meyer and Walmart. She performed poorly on sobriety tests.
5:13 p.m. — Man was driving recklessly and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
11:07 p.m. — Man was speeding and performed poorly and sobriety tests.
Saturday
5:31 a.m. — A man pushed a woman during an altercation at Eagle’s Park.
7:55 p.m. — Police received a report of intoxicated male driving 2001 black PT Cruiser. He was stopped at the library and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
8 p.m. — The driver of a 1999 Acura Integra missed the turn from southbound Northeast Stephens Street onto Northeast Winchester Avenue and hit the curb. A 17-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital for evaluation after hitting her head on the seat.
Sunday
12:28 a.m. — Man committed traffic violation and performed poorly on field sobriety test.
2:47 a.m. — Man stopped for traffic violations and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He refused breath test at Douglas County Jail. Police obtained warrant for blood draw.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeMichael Lee Fry, 47, of Canyonville, on suspicion of attempt to elude a police officer by vehicle, attempt to elude a police officer on foot, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and federal hold.
Dwayne Michael Lauka, 45, on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Myrtle Creek Police DepartmentGauge Douglas James Main, 19, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics TeamNatanael Zavala Aguilar, 30, on suspicion of unlawful possession and unauthorized manufacturing of marijuana.
Roseburg Police DepartmentAaron Christopher Merlo, 46, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of failure to report as a sex offender.
Saturday
Myrtle Creek Police DepartmentJohn Anthony Bartley, 62, on suspicion of second-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful use of weapon.
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeTimothy Jordan Brenden, 32, of Glendale, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
Robert Edwin Parmelee, 74, of Eugene, on suspicion of failure to report as sex offender.
Roseburg Police DepartmentAnthony Michael Guiterrez, 31, on suspicion of third-degree theft and two counts of fail to appear on criminal citation.
Winston Police DepartmentEthan Allen Guse, 28, of Winston, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Reedsport Police Department Gregory Jayce Stump, 22, of Coos Bay, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Sunday
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeRonnie Lee Lovell, 53, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
