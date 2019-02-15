These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
12:33 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 1200 block of Quines Creek Road, Azalea.
12:39 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 100 block of Spring Street, Gardiner.
2:40 a.m. — Subjects with lashlights are climbing on top of a motorhome in the 200 block of Mystic Avenue, Oakland.
8:07 a.m. — Vehicle has a broken window and a screwdriver jammed into the ignition in the 3600 block of Joe Avenue, Roseburg.
12:11 p.m. — Caller was accused of creating a hostile working environment and was called into a meeting which was recorded without his knowledge in Roseburg.
6:54 p.m. — Caller just gave out her Social Security Number, $1,200 and now thinks she was scammed on Flournoy Valley Road, Roseburg.
11:14 p.m. — Daughter called and said there was someone pacing outside the house in the 100 block of Mountain View Avenue, Myrtle Creek.
ACCIDENTS
8:14 a.m. — Passenger car crashed off the road on Highway 38 near milepost 31, Elkton.
8:58 a.m. — Someone crashed into a ditch in the 900 block of North Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
3:44 p.m. — Elderly couple crashed their car in the 400 block of Wagontire Drive, Myrtle Creek.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Launa Rochelle Clinton, 44, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, harassment and driving while suspended or revoked.
Sequoia James Meline, 23, of Winston, on suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, providing false information to a police officer, second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree failure to appear.
Myrtle Creek police
Larry Allen Burrow, 58, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Roseburg police
Kody Dylan Little-Brown, 24, no address provided, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
