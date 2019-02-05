These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
12:11 a.m. — Man is beating his car with a large piece of wood in the 5400 block of Grange Road, Roseburg.
8:50 a.m. — Trailer for a sand rail reported stolen in the 300 block of South Savoy Court, Roseburg.
9:07 a.m. — Driver with the stolen sand rail trailer is eluding police in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.
2:54 p.m. — Intoxicated woman is refusing to get off a UTrans bus in the 1100 block of Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
4:51 p.m. — Man loitering outside and harassing customers for gas in the 200 block of Pruner Road, Riddle.
9:53 p.m. — Father is tearing up the apartment and fighting with his son in the 100 block of Oak Street, Riddle.
ACCIDENTS
9:24 a.m. — Rollover accident reported on Interstate 5 near milepost 160, Yoncalla.
3:29 p.m. — Multi-vehicle accident reported near the intersection of Old Highway 99 South and Winery Lane, Roseburg.
FIRES
5:43 p.m. — Structure fire reported in the 500 block of Shakemill Road, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Roseburg police
Matthew Roy Barbosa, 36, of Grants Pass, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police by vehicle, attempting to elude police on foot, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, driving while suspended or revoked and second-degree criminal trespass.
Charles Elroy Brabender, 22, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of second-degree theft, failure to appear on a criminal citation and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Devin William Ritson, 37, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.