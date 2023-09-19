These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Friday
2:17 a.m. — Man broke window at Burger Kind with piece of metal. He told officers he was trying to get inside to make a burger.
8:46 a.m. — Woman was contacted due to piles of trash, this was the second contact on the same issue.
3 p.m. — Man stole multiple items from an office in 2400 block of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
5:44 p.m. — Woman refused to pay bill at Ami Sushi.
Saturday
9:35 a.m. — Person lit warming fire under bridge in the 2500 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue.
10 a.m. — Police responded to disturbance in 800 block of Southeast Fullerton and arrested man was strangulation.
10:14 a.m. — Two vehicle crash with partial lane blockage in 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Investigation revealed woman driving white 2010 Acura MDX did not yield to woman driving black 2002 Toyota Echo.
2:30 p.m. — Woman driving black 2010 Kia Sorento failed to yield to man driving green 2009 Smart. Woman did not have insurance.
Sunday
8 a.m. — Level 3 sex offender was at Gaddis Park, but is not allowed to be in area where children congregate.
12:30 p.m. — Accident in the intersection of West Harvard and West Bellows. Woman driving 2013 Dodge Journey said the drove through red light, t-boning Woman driving 2008 Toyota Corolla. Both vehicles were towed and drivers said they would go to hospital on their own.
5:52 p.m. — Woman walked out of store in 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway with three BuzzBallz chillers. When confronted by manager, she threw a chiller at him, hitting him in the leg.
Monday
4:10 a.m. — Woman caused disturbance at Fred Meyer gas station and refused to leave.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Friday
Roseburg Police Department
Lynn Michael Kennedy, 67, on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief, offensive littering, second-degree fail to appear, second-degree criminal trespass, two counts of depositing trash within 100 yards of water and reckless burning.
Kyle John Ullha, 25, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Toshio Lair, 30, of Winston, on suspicion of attempt to elude police officer by vehicle, attempt to elude police office on foot and reckless driving.
Sutherlin Police Department
Johnny Lee Wells, 26, of Oakland, on suspicion of fail to appear and unauthorized possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan James Beebe, 27, of Riddle, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended or revoked.
Winston Police Department
Angela Deann Osburn, 44, of Winston, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, offensive littering and tampering with physical evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.