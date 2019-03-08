These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
1:45 a.m. — Man with a scruffy face is banging on the caller’s door in the 500 block of Maple Court, Canyonville.
2:52 a.m. — Man was digging in the neighbor’s backyard with his hands. When the caller shined her flashlight on him, he took off running in the 400 block of North Main Street, Canyonville.
FIRES
3:57 a.m. — House reportedly on fire in the 1900 block of Romie Howard Road, Oakland.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Timothy Francis Bond, 40, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession.
John David Flury, 53, of Roseburg, on suspicion of strangulation, harassment and third-degree criminal mischief.
John Melvin Herron, 66, no address provided, on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing ad firearm at another and menacing.
Tracy Renae Leodoro, 35, of Roseburg, on suspicion of three counts of first-degree aggravated theft.
Christopher Allen Painter, 41, of Winston, on suspicion of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, providing false information to a police officer and methamphetamine possession.
Devin James Riggs, 29, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and driving while suspended or revoked.
Reedsport police
Corey Ray Kingsmith, 31, of Reedsport, on suspicion of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
Bryan Neil Henry Taylor, 39, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine delivery.
Roseburg police
Gordon Delaney Carnahan, 40, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and second-degree criminal trespass.
Sutherlin police
Nicholaus Allen Knickerbocker, 36, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.