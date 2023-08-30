Police log: Man leaks feces in car he illegally entered Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.POLICE LOGRoseburg Police DepartmentTuesday4:30 p.m. — On Monday a man unlawfully entered a parked vehicle. While in the vehicle his colostomy bag came off and leaked feces over the vehicle, which will cost thousands of dollars to clean.9:19 p.m. — Man was reported as passed out and intoxicated at the intersection of Northeast Newton Creek Drive and Slope Street.9:57 p.m. — Man was seen driving over curb and once stopped showed signs of impairment.ARRESTS The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.TuesdayRoseburg Police DepartmentKathryn Nicole Bowen, 25, on suspicion of depositing trash within 100 yards of water, fail to appear on criminal citation and agency hold.William Joseph June, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fail to appear on criminal citation, driving under the influence of intoxicants and third-degree theft.Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeDustin Ray Morris, 45, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, menacing, recklessly endangering another person and interfere with making a police report.Christopher Lee Myers, 35, of Glendale, on suspicion of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Log Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Most Popular Fire update: Tyee Ridge Complex grows to nearly 3,000 acres Level 3 "Go" and Level 2 "BE SET" orders issued for Hubbard Creek Road residents Tyee Ridge Complex update: Fire grows to nearly 5,000 acres Protesters gather outside Winchester Dam during ongoing repairs Cougar Creek, Rattlesake Ridge fires force evacuations as Red Cross opens shelter Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cleveland Team Stax Detroit Team Stax Baltimore Team Stax Texas Team Stax Cincinnati Team Stax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.