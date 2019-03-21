These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
7:35 a.m. — Man in an Oregon Ducks shirt and hat is near the river and wanting to fight everyone in the 1700 block of Stanton Park Road, Canyonville.
11:25 a.m. — Unattended death reported in Glendale.
1:02 p.m. — Caller’s husband is going crazy and is drunk again in Roseburg.
2:42 p.m. — Neighbor rode by the caller’s house on his scooter and yelled at the caller’s 4-year-old in the 400 block of Birch Street, Drain.
4:12 p.m. — Woman sitting on the curb resembles the woman who is listed in the recent Amber Alert in the 4400 block of Old Highway 99 South, Roseburg.
4:22 p.m. — Man and a small child are riding around in a go-kart near the intersection of Bobwhite Street and Landers Avenue, Roseburg.
6:12 p.m. — Woman is running around naked in the 5000 block of Lower Smith River Road, Reedsport.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
Cameron Joseph Michael Holt, 31, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of strangulation and two counts of harassment.
Andrew Wayne Tuter, 27, of Bend, on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
