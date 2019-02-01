These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
7:07 a.m. — Neighbor’s are playing music very loudly and the bass is shaking the caller’s house in the 200 block of East D Avenue, Drain.
8:42 a.m. — Student showed up with a bloody nose and said the mother’s boyfriend hit him in Gardiner.
8:58 a.m. — Caller’s boyfriend kicked the caller and her 2-year-old son out of the house and won’t let them back in in the 100 block of Northwest Mercy Hills Drive, Roseburg.
9:07 a.m. — Caller’s ex is logging into her email and Facebook accounts in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
9:08 a.m. — Hackers shut down the caller’s computer because she wouldn’t go to Walmart and put money on a gift card in the 200 block of Wells Creek Road, Scottsburg.
2:15 p.m. — Unattended death reported in the 5500 block of Oak Hill Road, Umpqua.
3:58 p.m. — Man outside is threatening to kill the caller and her child in the 1300 block of Rolling Hills Road, Roseburg.
5:56 p.m. — Man yelling that his wife hit him in the back of the head in the 5200 block of Azalea Glen Road, Azalea.
FIRES
5:13 p.m. — A lot of black smoke coming from the 200 block of Hanna View Lane, Riddle.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Steven Michael Dibble, 41, no address provided, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mistreatment, fourth-degree assault and two counts of menacing.
Aaron David Franks, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and first-degree theft by deception.
Myrtle Creek police
Andrew Scott Williams, 22, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor.
Roseburg police
Tanaya Desarae Hulsey, 42, of Drain, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Michael Jeramiah Joyner, 29, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and second-degree theft.
Brandon Ryan Ruder, 35, of Reedsport, on suspicion of unlawful possession or concealment of firearms, obliterating or changing ID marks on a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
