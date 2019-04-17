These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
2:29 p.m. — Son said he was just robbed at gunpoint by two people in the 400 block of Pioneer Way, Roseburg.
2:34 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Glide.
7:48 p.m. — Man driving a white van pulled over and is scraping the paint off the vehicle near the intersection of Old Highway 99 South and Jackie Avenue, Roseburg.
8:26 p.m. — Man called the police while running and said he was just threatened by a firearm in the 700 block of Buckhorn Road, Roseburg.
9:49 p.m. — Two people just showed up at a house that should be abandoned in the 5800 block of Azalea-Glen Road, Azalea.
ACCIDENTS
9:00 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident reported in the construction zone on Highway 38 near milepost 30, Elkton.
9:23 a.m. — Elderly man crashed into a box in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Glendale.
FIRES
1:45 p.m. — Caller turned on the heater and the house is filling with smoke in the 4000 block of Roberts Mountain Road, Myrtle Creek.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Justice Colleen Black, 28, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession and methamphetamine possession.
Nicholas Albert Nuzum, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person.
Jasmine Irene Uken, 27, of Riddle, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft.
Roseburg police
Brandon James Scott, 38, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and second-degree criminal mischief.
