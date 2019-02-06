These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
1:10 a.m. — Neighbors are having a loud party in the 600 block of Plateau Drive, Roseburg. But the caller said the neighbors have a police scanner, so if anyone comes, the caller recommended not talking on the radio.
8:07 a.m. — Homeless man is sleeping under a tarp on the playground in the 4400 block of Carnes Road, Roseburg.
11:17 a.m. — Woman reporting a man is taking her money, spending it on meth and at bars in the 1300 block of Rolling Hills Road, Roseburg.
2:40 p.m. — Caller just shot at a bunch of dogs who were on her property killing her chickens in the 2200 block of Southeast Booth Avenue, Roseburg.
3:53 p.m. — Caller found a bullet hole in his window and in his closet in the 100 block of Heron Lane, Myrtle Creek.
4:49 p.m. — Men are physically fighting at the trailer below the caller’s duplex in the 500 block of Grandview Street, Glide.
6:11 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Roseburg.
6:36 p.m. — Caller keeps hearing rapid gunfire coming from the end of his street near the intersection of Newport Street and Monterey Drive, Roseburg.
7:03 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Dillard.
ACCIDENTS
7:46 p.m. — Vehicle is on fire on Highway 38 near milepost 37, Elkton.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Brandon Kirk Burger, 27, of Winston, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine delivery, driving while suspended or revoked and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Kevin Matthew Greenslade, 30, of Eugene, on suspicion of attempting to elude the police by foot, attempting to elude police by vehicle and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Myrtle Creek police
Alex Preston Dickson, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
