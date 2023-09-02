These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police Department
Thursday
11:45 a.m. — A T-bone collision in the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Boulevard, when a driver could not get across traffic in time.
7:19 p.m. — A man made a fire in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue. He told police he was trying to dry his clothes. Roseburg Fire Department extinguished the fire.
Friday
3:09 a.m. — Officers responded to an alarm at McMenamins. A man was chased from the area and later found by K-9 Nike and the Winston Police Department. The suspect had stolen food and approximately 145 cans of beer.
Sutherlin Police Department
Tuesday, Aug. 22
9:39 p.m. — Man was observed driving 125 mph in 65 mph zone.
Friday, Aug. 25
10:34 p.m. — Man broke living room window while attempting to enter a home in the 300 block of Taylor Street.
Saturday, Aug. 26
10:27 a.m. — Man pulled a large kitchen knife on his mother and her boyfriend. The victims fled to the bedroom and the man followed them while stabbing the wall in the hallway.
Monday
1:03 p.m. — Man was caught trying to pass fake $100 bills at businesses in Sutherlin.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Sutherlin Police Department
Brandon Marshall Ream, 31, of Porterville, on suspicion of aggravated harassment and reckless burning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.