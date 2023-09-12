Police log: Man uses dead person's credit card to pay for hotel Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.POLICE LOGRoseburg Police DepartmentMonday1:15 p.m. — A 10-year-old boy at Fullerton IV Elementary School was "out of control." He punched, kicked and bit a school staff member causing injuries.9:35 p.m. — Man set small fire at a carwash in the 600 block of Northeast Winchester Street. He gave police a fake name three times.10 p.m. — Man was contacted after he used deceased person's credit card to pay for hotel room. Police found fentanyl in his pocket during the arrest. ARRESTSThe News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.MondayOregon State PoliceMatthew Wayne Cooksey, 40, of Winchester, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of driving while suspended or revoked and two counts of second-degree fail to appear.Roseburg Police DepartmentJustin Clifton Vancill, 31, of Roseburg, on suspicion of computer crime, fraudulent use of credit card, two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree forgery and identity theft. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Log Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Sex offender Uriah Strauss moves back to Roseburg Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work Ford's Pond transforms into family-friendly destination John Paul Colby Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News UCC increases student housing, enrollment, graduation rates Travel Medford Recognized Among the 2023 Sunset Travel Awards Winners MHX Opens Operations in Portland and Tacoma, Expanding Operations to Help Customers Grow FBC Glance MLB Pitching Comparison
