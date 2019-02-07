These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
7:20 a.m. — Caller’s ex keeps texting the caller in Roseburg.
8:52 a.m. — Neighbor’s goats keep tearing up the caller’s property in the 400 block of East Willis Creek Road, Winston.
9:16 a.m. — Customer who owes a $500 tab came in to buy cigarettes in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. When the owner kept the money and said it was going toward the tab, not more cigarettes, the man started throwing things all over the store.
9:19 a.m. — Man is standing on the work platform between the north and southbound lanes on Interstate 5 near milepost 120, Roseburg. The caller thinks the man might jump.
11:27 a.m. — Rape reported in Roseburg.
12:14 p.m. — Unattended death reported in the 1800 block of Swan Hill Road, Winston.
ACCIDENTS
6:41 a.m. — Head-on crash reported in the 800 block of South Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
10:18 a.m. — Motorcycle rider crashed while passing a vehicle on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 80, Glendale.
12:50 p.m. — Rollover accident reported in the 3300 block of West Military Avenue, Roseburg.
2:56 p.m. — Vehicle crashed into a tree in the 11000 block of Diamond Lake Loop, Diamond Lake.
5:25 p.m. — Car and a semi involved in a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 137, Sutherlin.
7:31 p.m. — Pickup blew a tire and the truck might have caught on fire in the 2600 block of Old Highway 99 South, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Roseburg police
Joel Alexander Burge, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of third-degree theft, failure to appear on a criminal citation, methamphetamine possession and heroin possession.
Phillip Brandon Katwyk, 21, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
Sean Michael Robello, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Shawn Keith Webb, 44, of Roseburg, on suspicion of harassment, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a police officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Shawn Keith Webb, 24, of Roseburg, second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, harassment.
