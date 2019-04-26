These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
12:33 a.m. — Man has been evicted from the gaming floor but he keeps coming back in the 100 block of Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville.
8:27 a.m. — Two vehicles are chasing each other in the 1500 block of Stanton Park Road, Canyonville.
8:31 a.m. — Something is happening under the bridge and it might involve a gun on Interstate 5, Riddle.
9:18 a.m. — Someone stole the caller’s lawnmower and a gas can in the 900 block of Roberts Mountain Road, Roseburg.
11:23 a.m. — Man was dropped off at the end of the street by a van and now he’s just standing around in the 100 block of Haley Lane, Sutherlin.
12:13 a.m. — Woman parked her car on the railroad tracks and got out of the car near the intersection of Old Highway 99 North and Rogers Road, Roseburg. The caller said a train is about a mile away.
3:11 a.m. — Someone dumped a refrigerator in the caller’s driveway in the 3100 block of Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla.
3:28 p.m. — Neighbor’s snare trap caught the caller’s dog and killed it in the 11000 block of North Umpqua Highway, Roseburg.
6:49 p.m. — Granddaughters is out of control while she’s detoxing from cocaine in Myrtle Creek.
7:08 p.m. — Intoxicated man is threatening to hurt a woman and is making a baby cry in the 300 block of Lad Lane, Roseburg.
ACCIDENTS
10:55 a.m. — Rollover accident reported on Highway 138W near milepost 14, Oakland.
11:34 a.m. — Husband is out fishing and he can see a black truck down off the ridge from Callahan Ridge in the 2000 block of Callahan Road, Roseburg.
FIRES
1:43 a.m. — Garage with the car parked inside is on fire in the 1600 block of San Souci Drive, Roseburg.
12:59 p.m. — Caller thinks the back of the house is on fire in the 100 block of Camino Francisco Avenue, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Brittnee Maye Guevara, 28, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Roseburg police
Christopher Scott Harrell, 40, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Sutherlin police
Roger Dirk Byl, 55, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of 13 counts of second-degree forgery, 13 counts of tampering with drug records, 13 counts of unlawful possession of Oxycodone, 13 counts of identity theft, methamphetamine possession, and 13 counts of a computer crime.
Winston police
Tony Lynn Barrett, 53, of Winston, on suspicion of first-degree theft.
