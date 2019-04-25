These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
11:11 a.m. — Caller is being held in the house against her will and is scared for her life in Myrtle Creek.
2:09 p.m. — Caller and his dog were just attacked by two other dogs in the 3200 block of Roberts Creek Road, Roseburg.
2:12 p.m. — Nephew is emailing death threats to family members in Myrtle Creek.
2:31 p.m. — Owner of a house said he moved to Kansas and is willing to rent the home if the caller sends $800 in cash in Roseburg.
4:47 p.m. — Man tipped over in his kayak and he is unable to get back in near Gardiner.
5:14 p.m. — Man just walked onto the caller’s property and up to his porch to steal a bag of cans in the 9400 block of Lookingglass Road, Roseburg.
8:45 p.m. — Two men who have been squatting in a trailer are fighting near the intersection of Scott Street and Hult Avenue, Dillard.
ACCIDENTS
8:01 a.m. — Three vehicles crashed in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
2:43 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident reported on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 144, Oakland.
FIRES
11:44 a.m. — Fire started on the side of the road in the 15000 block of Old Highway 99 South, Myrtle Creek.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
Larry Allen Burrow, 58, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, driving while suspended or revoked, and two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Angela Deann Osburn, 40, of Winston, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, methamphetamine possession, first-degree criminal mischief and a felony probation violation.
Curtis Andrew Welch, 46, of Tenmile, on suspicion of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of pointing a firearm at another, and two counts of menacing.
Roseburg police
Robert Dean Hamilton, 61, of Roseburg, on suspicion of aggravated harassment, first-and third-degree criminal mischief, and reckless burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.