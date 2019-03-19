These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
12:58 a.m. — Subject hit the caller in the face and broke a couple of his teeth in the 4900 block of Melody Lane, Roseburg.
10:11 a.m. — Sex crimes reported in Myrtle Creek.
11:58 a.m. — Timber watchman says a pack of wild and aggressive dogs is coming around the work site near the intersection of Jack Creek Road and Highway 38, Drain.
1:38 p.m. — A dog is locked in a car in the 100 block of Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville.
3:34 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Roseburg.
3:57 p.m. — Driver towing a crane realizes he isn’t able to clear the lines but doesn’t know where he can turn around near the intersection of Glengary Loop Road and Roberts Creek Road, Roseburg.
4:55 p.m. — Intoxicated man is in the parking lot and keeps falling down in the 100 block of North Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
ACCIDENTS
9:24 a.m. — Vehicle versus pedestrian accident reported on Highway 138E near milepost 85.
12:40 p.m. — White SUV crashed down an embankment in the 36000 block of Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller.
5:39 p.m. — Vehicle crashed into the median on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 148, Oakland.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Charles Elroy Brabender, 22, of Roseburg, on suspicion of three counts of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree theft and a computer crime.
Stephen Adam Cain, 42, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree custodial interference and obstructing government administration.
Myrtle Creek police
Douglas Timothy Lanier, 50, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of first-degree theft.
