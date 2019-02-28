These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
7:01 a.m. — Someone broke into the caller’s property by breaking a window in the 600 block of John Long Road, Oakland.
7:31 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 5100 block of Highway 38, Drain.
9:58 a.m. — Caller’s parents are stranded in their RV because of the weather and are running out of propane in the 3000 block of Waggoner Creek Road, Elkton.
11:29 a.m. — Eighty-four-year-old woman is running out of food but has a shopping list and wants to know if someone can pick it up in the 5600 block of North Myrtle Road, Myrtle Creek.
11:50 a.m. — Rape reported in Douglas County.
4:54 p.m. — Unattended death reported in the 100 block of Bar L Ranch Road, Glide.
ACCIDENTS
1:09 a.m. — Single-vehicle accident reported on Interstate 5 near milepost 163, Curtin.
9:13 a.m. — Rollover accident reported near the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Melrose Road, Roseburg.
9:44 a.m. — An SUV flipped before taking the exit on Interstate 5 near milepost 88, Azalea.
1:05 p.m. — Rollover accident reported in the 34000 block of Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller.
3:58 p.m. — Hit and run reported in the 1100 block of Seeley Street, Myrtle Creek.
4:00 p.m. — Vehicle just crashed into the water in the 15000 block of Old Highway 99, Sutherlin.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Myrtle Creek police
Douglas Norman Easom, 39, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession second-degree criminal trespass
Roseburg police
Michael Merle Adams, 53, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and driving while suspended or revoked.
John Michael Lander, 22, of Winston, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault and menacing.
Jacob Ryan Rogers, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, and second-degree theft.
