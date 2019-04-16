These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
12:08 a.m. — Three people with masks on their faces are riding mountain bikes in the area with flashlights in the 1100 block of Plateau Drive, Roseburg.
2:49 a.m. — Son is tearing apart the caller’s house in the 500 block of Ask Creek Road, Tenmile.
9:25 a.m. — People are living in an old RV that smells extremely bad and possibly has sewage leaking out of it in the 100 block of Johnson Street, Roseburg.
10:03 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, Roseburg.
10:20 a.m. — A man is screaming profanity in the house in the 300 block of Gentry Loop, Myrtle Creek.
12:00 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Roseburg.
5:25 p.m. — Caller’s daughter attacked her, grabbed her hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground in the 500 block of Gilbert Avenue, Glendale.
ACCIDENTS
9:36 a.m. — Caller’s pregnant wife was just hit by a car in the 200 block of Pioneer Way, Winchester.
1:06 p.m. — Van crashed into an embankment in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
FIRES
5:48 p.m. — Mobile home reportedly on fire in the 21000 block of North Umpqua Highway, Glide.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Justice Colleen Black, 28, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession and methamphetamine possession.
Travis Lee Graves, 37, of Riddle, on suspicion of identity theft, providing false information to a police officer, failure to carry and present an operators license and methamphetamine possession.
Christopher Lee Wilson, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree sex abuse and fourth-degree assault.
Sutherlin police
Alexander Rennie Steadman, 38, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of resisting arrest, first- and second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, interfering with a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.