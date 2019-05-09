These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
12:36 a.m. — Caller thinks someone is hiding in a shed on the property in the 3700 block of Northwest Joseph Street, Roseburg.
6:46 a.m. — Pregnant woman is walking up and down the road near the intersection of Pioneer Way and Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
9:18 a.m. — Man is running in the roadway flailing his arms and yelling in the 5500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
9:43 a.m. — Caller thinks 8-10 of his guns were stolen in Yoncalla.
11:55 a.m. — Granddaughter is burning her mother’s belongings and caught the fence on fire in the 4000 block of Willis Creek Road, Winston.
12:42 p.m. — Daughter who lives in Toronto is being forced to commit sex acts against her will.
5:11 p.m. — Neighbors are running a pump that is so bothersome it is impossible to live next door in the 1500 block of Wild Iris Lane, Roseburg.
9:04 p.m. — Uncle is intoxicated but driving while 2-3 children in the vehicle in the 400 block of Smith Street, Riddle.
ACCIDENTS
10:33 p.m. — Accident reported in the 1800 block of Ireland Road, Tenmile.
FIRES
4:219 a.m. — Vehicle on fire reported on Interstate 5 southbound, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Myrtle Creek police
Douglas Norman Easom, 40, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and second-degree criminal trespass.
Oregon State Police
Brittany Louise Davis, 22, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Roseburg police
Garfield Kelly Lowe, 49, of Roseburg, on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, third-degree theft, computer crime, parole violation and methamphetamine possession.
