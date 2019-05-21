These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
8:12 a.m. — Middle school students are sending sexually explicit material to each other in Roseburg.
8:58 a.m. — Vehicle is driving erratically near the intersection of Garden Valley Road and Melrose Road, Roseburg.
3:29 p.m. — Pitbull named “Max” is wandering around in the 3000 block of Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile.
3:53 p.m. — Two males just walked up the driveway and into a vacant home in the 5100 block of Lance Street, Roseburg.
5:00 p.m. — Someone is making voodoo dolls and there is a grave in the caller’s yard in the 300 block of Sol Abraham Avenue, Glendale.
ACCIDENTS
6:03 a.m. — Semi truck hit the guardrail on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 79, Glendale.
10:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash reported in the 7600 block of Eagle Valley Road, Drain.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Oregon State Police
Michael Cory Pullin, 34, of Wolf Creek, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, methamphetamine possession and heroin possession.
Jessy Rene Spliethof-Hernandez, 20, of Woodburn, on suspicion of attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
Tawny Marie Swindall, 30, no address provided, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Roseburg police
Eugene Robert Gomes, 61, of Roseburg, on suspicion of failure to report as a sex offender.
Julie Rene Jackson, 48, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear on a criminal citation.
