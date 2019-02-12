These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
8:24 a.m. — Mother-in-law took the caller’s Chevy Silverado on Friday and didn’t bring it back on Mar-Wan Court, Myrtle Creek.
9:29 a.m. — Stepson just attacked the caller and his girlfriend in the 4900 block of Golding Street, Roseburg.
9:40 a.m. — Neighbor is shooting BBs at the caller’s windows in the 3000 block of Joanne Drive, Roseburg.
10:31 a.m. — Someone is living under the caller’s house in the 300 block of Outback Lane, Glendale. The caller’s water bill has been higher lately.
10:38 a.m. — The driver of a small blue vehicle with duct tape on its front bumper is swerving on Highway 42 near milepost 67, Tenmile.
11:07 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 2700 block of Old Highway 99 South, Roseburg.
4:30 p.m. — Caller received some text messages from an unknown number that were lewd in nature in the 100 block of Susan Street, Myrtle Creek.
ACCIDENTS
6:21 p.m. — Vehicle crashed off the road on Highway 101 near milepost 211, Reedsport.
FIRES
9:06 a.m. — House on fire reported in the 200 block of Harbor Drive, Riddle.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Chace Austin Alvernaz, 20, of Glide, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
Brevin Austin Ball, 22, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of four counts of first-degree theft, attempting to elude police by foot, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Donovan Joseph Spontini, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, methamphetamine possession, first-degree theft by receiving, and first-degree theft.
