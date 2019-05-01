These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
8:21 a.m. — Person came in and tried to use two fake $20 bills in the 800 block of John Long Road, Oakland.
10:31 a.m. — Female has been stalking the caller’s son and calling him over 100 times per day in the 600 block of E. Third Avenue, Riddle.
10:44 a.m. — Ex is stalking the caller and keeps calling and texting him in the 1000 block of Cornutt Street, Myrtle Creek.
12:24 p.m. — Caller has concerns about people sticking their hand over her fence to pet her dog in the 1000 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive, Roseburg. The caller said someone even hit her dog and is worried the dog might bite someone.
12:51 p.m. — Caller is irate because someone is sending “kissing sounds” and other “sick sounds” to his home in the 400 block of Windy Creek Road, Glendale.
3:37 p.m. — Man accidentally shot himself in the hand in the 150000 block of Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek.
ACCIDENTS
6:15 p.m. — Son-in-law called and said he crashed into the divider on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 160, Yoncalla.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Dustin Kirk Carroll, 33, of Roseburg, on suspicion of harassment, menacing, and second-degree assault.
Justin Craig Murray, 42, of Winston, on suspicion of attempting to elude a police officer by vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Roseburg police
Ashley Denise Basgall, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of mail theft, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, and offensive littering.
Hope Elaine Shaw, 39, of Eugene, on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
