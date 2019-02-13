These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
4:06 a.m. — Woman was waking up people and throwing items in the 100 block of Hurd Street, Glide.
6:34 a.m. — Intoxicated driver is all over the road near the intersection of Melrose Road and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, Roseburg.
7:40 a.m. — Two hungry horses just showed up on the caller’s property in the 800 block of Oakwood Drive, Oakland.
9:11 a.m. — Caller can hear a man yelling and a dog whimpering in the 100 block of South Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
11:53 a.m. — Caller’s son stole $100 from her purse in the 5400 block of Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin.
12:56 p.m. — Subject is eluding police near the intersection of Northeast Main Street and Lookingglass Road, Winston.
2:43 p.m. — Father stole at least nine prescription pain pills in Canyonville.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Jeffrey Michael Bell, 39, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Lacy Renee Girard, 28, of Wilsonville, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and two counts of supplying contraband.
Joshua Lee Harris, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to elude police by foot, attempting to elude police by vehicle and reckless driving.
Garrett Edward Osmossen, 36, of Riddle, on suspicion of two counts of driving while suspended or revoked.
Roseburg police
John Curtis Bedford, 52, of Winston, on suspicion of heroin delivery, heroin possession, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, attempting to elude police by vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Travis Edward Rouse, 50, no address provided, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sutherlin police
Rusty McGill, 25, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and methamphetamine possession.
