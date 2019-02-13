These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.

POLICE LOG

Tuesday

Douglas County sheriff

4:06 a.m. — Woman was waking up people and throwing items in the 100 block of Hurd Street, Glide.

6:34 a.m. — Intoxicated driver is all over the road near the intersection of Melrose Road and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, Roseburg.

7:40 a.m. — Two hungry horses just showed up on the caller’s property in the 800 block of Oakwood Drive, Oakland.

9:11 a.m. — Caller can hear a man yelling and a dog whimpering in the 100 block of South Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.

11:53 a.m. — Caller’s son stole $100 from her purse in the 5400 block of Nonpareil Road, Sutherlin.

12:56 p.m. — Subject is eluding police near the intersection of Northeast Main Street and Lookingglass Road, Winston.

2:43 p.m. — Father stole at least nine prescription pain pills in Canyonville.

ARRESTS

The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Tuesday

Douglas County sheriff

Jeffrey Michael Bell, 39, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.

Lacy Renee Girard, 28, of Wilsonville, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and two counts of supplying contraband.

Joshua Lee Harris, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of attempting to elude police by foot, attempting to elude police by vehicle and reckless driving.

Garrett Edward Osmossen, 36, of Riddle, on suspicion of two counts of driving while suspended or revoked.

Roseburg police

John Curtis Bedford, 52, of Winston, on suspicion of heroin delivery, heroin possession, methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession, attempting to elude police by vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Travis Edward Rouse, 50, no address provided, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sutherlin police

Rusty McGill, 25, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and methamphetamine possession.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Ian Campbell is the managing editor for The News-Review, a former senior editor at the Emerald Media Group and a camping fanatic. Follow him on Twitter @MrCampbell17

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.