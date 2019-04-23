These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
2:14 a.m. — Woman is outside screaming and talking to herself in the 100 block of Drifters Loop, Canyonville.
2:15 a.m. — Someone just knocked on the caller’s door in the 1000 block of Shadow Ranch Lane, Roseburg.
10:04 a.m. — Man was throwing things at the caller and shoved her up against the side of her trailer, leaving a large gash on her arm in the 400 block of Shakemill Road, Roseburg.
3:15 a.m. — Caller can hear people fighting in the 22000 block of North Umpqua Highway, Glide.
4:45 p.m. — Caller’s 14-year-old son was hit with a belt buckle by another teen in the 100 block of Anna Drain Park Road, Drain.
7:08 p.m. — Caller has a restraining order against her son, but he’s in the backyard wearing camo in the 500 block of Ash Creek Road, Riddle.
8:29 p.m. — Caller thinks underage people are drinking in a nearby house near the intersection of Scott Street and First Street, Dillard.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Edward Nmn Garza, 52, of Salem, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Shawn Nolan Patzer, 35, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, methamphetamine possession, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree failure to appear.
Leisha Marie Tiry, 24, of Roseburg, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, heroin possession and methamphetamine possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.