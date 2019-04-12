These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
9:34 a.m. — Man has driven through the caller’s yard three times in the 500 block of Shakemill Road, Roseburg.
10:10 a.m. — Last Friday a 17-year-old student stabbed the caller’s 10-year-old daughter with a pen on the school bus in Days Creek.
12:17 p.m. — Caller wants to know if she can get a small safe fingerprinted by police in the 100 block of Melba Street, Roseburg.
1:10 p.m. — Unattended death reported in Idleyld Park.
1:52 p.m. — Son is intoxicated and throwing things around in the 900 block of Capital Lane, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Rory Aaron Cupples, 37, of Wolf Creek, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Brandon Allen Hopkins, 41, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Roseburg police
Kelly Ray Lockwood, 39, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
