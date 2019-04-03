These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
3:26 a.m. — Two men are walking around checking cars and windows in the 100 block of Pacific Avenue, Glendale.
9:04 a.m. — Ex boyfriend is refusing to get out of the caller's vehicle in the 200 block of Pruner Road, Riddle. He's not being violent, he just won't get out of the car.
11:15 a.m. — A female is hoarding cats in the 100 block of Strauss Avenue, Roseburg. At this point, she has about 40 and they are causing problems in the neighborhood.
11:58 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 200 block of Southwest Frontage Road, Canyonville.
1:21 p.m. — The caller's girlfriend crashed a pickup on Saturday and caused the caller's cat to escape near the intersection of Doe Creek Road and Cow Creek Road, Riddle.
2:21 p.m. — A toddler just walked up to the caller's back door with a dog in the 100 block of Douglas Street, Yoncalla.
11:44 p.m. — Woman is walking in the middle of the road with her arms spread wide open while screaming on Old Highway 99, Roseburg.
ACCIDENTS
7:28 a.m. — SUV crashed over the bank on Highway 38 near milepost 45, Drain.
FIRES
8:39 a.m. — Transients are burning trash in the 1800 block of Southeast Mill Street, Roseburg.
ARRESTS
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Charla Marie Coats, 38, of Eugene, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Amy Sue Meyer, 37, of Canyonville, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, methamphetamine possession and third-degree theft.
Melvin Andy Sumter, 43, of Cottage Grove, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Roseburg police
Ronald Roy Wells, 60, of Roseburg, on suspicion of possession of a Schedule II and a Schedule IV controlled substance and a parole violation.
Ryan O'Neil Williams, 38, of Cave Junction, on suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, aggravated harassment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering another person.
