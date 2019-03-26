These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
12:38 a.m. — Subjects are fighting in the hotel lobby in the 100 block of Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville.
5:10 a.m. — Caller’s son is high on heroin and screaming from inside a trailer in the 75000 block of Highway 101, Reedsport.
9:36 a.m. — Traffic is not obeying flaggers who are out with a crew cleaning up the road near the intersection of North Bank Road and Echo Drive, Roseburg.
3:42 pm. — Sex crimes reported in Roseburg.
3:49 p.m. — Large boulder fell onto the road and is blocking one lane near the intersection of Scottsburg West Road and Highway 38, Scottsburg.
5:44 p.m. — Two juveniles who looked younger than 16 are speeding through the neighborhood in a car in the 200 block of William Street, Glide.
ACCIDENTS
10:05 a.m. — Driver crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Highway 101 and Pitt Street, Gardiner.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Monday
Douglas County sheriff
Colten Quinn Allen, 29, of Myrtle Creek, on suspicion of attempting to elude police by vehicle fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.
Brian Kenneth Keeling, 50, of Azalea, on suspicion of first-degree theft by deception and methamphetamine possession.
Brian Gene McCullough, 39, of Central Point, on suspicion of menacing, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
Roseburg police
Dustin Michael Schweitzer Hade, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first- and second-degree theft, first-degree theft by receiving, second-degree criminal trespass, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, false information in connection with a transfer of a firearm, and unlawful purchase of a firearm.
