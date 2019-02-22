These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
12:33 a.m. — Caller accidentally locked himself in the garage in the 2000 block of Del Mar Drive, Roseburg.
12:59 a.m. — Man knocked on the caller’s door and asked for a jump for his vehicle in the 100 block of Swaine Lane, Glide.
2:06 a.m. — Caller’s nephew shot out the window of the caller’s truck with a BB gun and hid in the bushes in the 600 block of Grandview Street, Glide.
1:49 p.m. — Caller found a bag of meth outside in the 900 block of North Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
2:37 p.m. — Possible elder abuse reported in the 4900 block of Melody Lane, Roseburg.
5:28 p.m. — Two vehicles were chasing each other before a female got out of one of the cars with some kind of club in the 300 block of Kent Creek Road, Winston.
5:48 p.m. — Someone is in the caller’s daughter’s trailer and is smoking marijuana in the 200 block of Curtin Park Road, Curtin.
ACCIDENTS
11:23 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident reported in the 4500 block of South Myrtle Road, Myrtle Creek.
11:33 p.m. — FedEx truck crashed on Highway 38 near milepost 38, Elkton.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Chace Austin Alvernaz, 20, of Glide, on suspicion of first- and third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft, aggravated harassment, menacing, and attempting to commit a Class C felony.
Marvin Virgil Hall, 44, of Riddle, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Jenalin Navarro Viray, 36, of White City, on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft of services, attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless driving and third-degree theft.
Roseburg police
Robert Valine Flores, 27, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of sexual harassment, and three counts of menacing.
Michael Patrick Hanan, 46, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run, reckless driving and a felony probation violation.
Winston police
Ronald Allen Boucher, 58, of Winston, on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended or revoked.
Caiden Porter Stanton, 18, no address provided, on suspicion of reckless driving and two counts of hit and run.
