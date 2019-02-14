These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
12:40 a.m. — Woman is out of control, throwing things and just got kicked out of the bar in the 500 block of South Main Street, Canyonville.
2:12 a.m. — A man is talking to himself while standing outside and acting strangely in the 1000 block of North Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
9:08 a.m. — Somebody was in the caller’s vehicle last night in the 2300 block of Circle Drive, Roseburg.
10:15 a.m. — Unattended death reported in the 600 block of Twin Oaks Lane, Tenmile.
2:22 p.m. — Caller heard that her house is under surveillance and wants to talk to a deputy to find out more in the 400 block of North Birch Street, Yoncalla.
8:46 p.m. — A man who appeared to be intoxicated passed out in his car in the 100 block of South Cedar Street, Drain.
ACCIDENTS
4:05 a.m. — Single-vehicle accident reported on Interstate 5 southbound near Roseburg.
FIRES
2:54 p.m. — An electrical smell is coming from inside the store in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg.
5:26 p.m. — House on fire in the 3200 block of Hughes Street, Roseburg.
5:37 p.m. — Possible structure fire reported in the outbuilding in the 5700 block of Eagle Valley Road, Drain.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Douglas County sheriff
Dustin Adam Demarchi, 35, of Riddle, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of attempting to commit a Class C felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Roseburg police
Michael Merle Adams, 53, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, failure to appear on a criminal citation, and methamphetamine possession.
Michael Craig Gould, 35, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, failure to register as a sex offender and a transitional leave violation.
Adam Ryan Jensen, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of first-degree forgery and a parole violation.
Gerald Dewayne Olsen, 49, no address provided, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of burglar tools.
Robert Joseph Richardson, 38, of Roseburg, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession.
Sutherlin police
Rusty McGill, 25, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and methamphetamine possession.
