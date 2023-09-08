These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Roseburg Police DepartmentWednesday
9 a.m. — Two people were sitting in three to four truckloads of trash and debris at Charles Gardiner Park. They had both been warned about time, place and manner restrictions.
2:57 p.m. — Woman was running into traffic and stopping vehicles in the 1000 block of Northeast Douglas Avenue.
3:55 p.m. — Man was stopped for expired registration and officers learned he did not have a license. Man complained he was having medical issues and was transported to Mercy Medical Center.
7 p.m. — Woman was stopped for traffic violation and was found to have suspended license and no ignition interlock device installed.
11:25 p.m. — Two men were in a physical altercation in the 2500 block of West Bradford.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Wednesday
Roseburg Police DepartmentAndrew Cary Easterbrook, 23, of Days Creek, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, probation violation and unauthorized possession of schedule 2 controlled substance.
Larry Jay Linderman, 62, of Roseburg, on suspicion of aggravated harassment, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and parole violation.
Douglas County Sheriff’s OfficeCourtney Dean Mitchell, 44, of Riddle, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree theft, metal property offense and possession of burglar tools.
Douglas Interagency Narcotics TeamWayne Picard, 76, of Glendale, on suspicion of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse, unauthorized possession of marijuana and unauthorized manufacturing of marijuana.
