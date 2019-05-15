These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
8:12 a.m. — Female was screaming and it sounds like she was trying to get out of the residence but she was pulled back inside and the door was slammed shut in the 100 block of Trust Avenue, Roseburg.
2:33 p.m. — Woman across the railroad tracks keeps screaming “I hate you” over and over in the 1800 block of Southeast Mill Street, Roseburg.
5:00 p.m. — Caller said his drink was possibly spiked with drugs while he was at work in Roseburg.
7:03 p.m. — Subjects aren’t being safe while shooting in the area and bullets are flying over the caller’s house in the 2000 block of Gassy Creek Road, Sutherlin.
7:20 p.m. — Subject is threatening to come back and fight the caller and break his windows in the 400 block of Maylea PLace, Canyonville.
7:58 p.m. — Caller thinks it smells like someone is cooking meth near the intersection of Landers Avenue and Melody Lane, Roseburg.
ACCIDENTS
1:32 a.m. — Man rolled his green pickup truck on Highway 138E near milepost 86, Diamond Lake.
1:46 p.m. — Vehicle crashed off the roadway on Highway 101 near milepost 200, Gardiner.
11:40 p.m. — Vehicle crashed into the wall on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 91, Canyonville.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
Dawn Marie Marlow, 46, of Dillard, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
John David Toadvine, 42, no address provided, on suspicion of three counts of attempting to elude police by vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run, reckless driving and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Myrtle Creek police
Keith David Weatherford, 31, of Riddle, on suspicion of first-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, methamphetamine possession and a felony probation violation.
Roseburg police
Benjamin Franklin Dalton, 49, of Roseburg, on suspicion of felony strangulation, menacing and harassment.
