These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
1:00 a.m. — Elderly man going through the caller’s car in the 1000 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive, Roseburg.
6:51 a.m. — Woman is running away from a man screaming, “Stop hitting me” in Drain.
7:54 a.m. — Caller thinks he fell victim to a scam after he cashed a check and sent the scammer some of the money in the 100 block of Ash Street, Roseburg.
9:36 a.m. — Sex crimes reported in Roseburg.
10:55 a.m. — Sex crimes reported in Tenmile.
1:52 p.m. — A woman in the playground is taking off her clothes in the 2200 block of Cannon Avenue, Roseburg.
1:53 p.m. — Sex crimes reported in Drain.
4:19 p.m. — Juveniles are skateboarding in the school by a sign that clearly says “No Skateboarding” in the 2200 block of Cannon Avenue, Roseburg.
ACCIDENTS
10:50 a.m. — Semi truck rolled over and is blocking both lanes near the intersection of Highway 42 and Strickland Canyon Road, Tenmile.
9:30 p.m. — Woman is screaming to call 911 because of a car accident near the intersection of Wild Creek Way and Canyonville-Riddle Road, Canyonville.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Tuesday
Douglas County sheriff
David Gilbert McCoy, 25, of Creswell, on suspicion of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, and reckless driving.
Sutherlin police
Rusty Charles McGill, 26, of Sutherlin, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and a felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.