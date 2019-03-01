These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports to the Douglas County Dispatch Center in Roseburg. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.
POLICE LOG
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
1:45 a.m. — Caller thinks her son took her hostage in the 100 block of Poison Oak Drive, Winston. The caller can’t remember her son’s name but said she is very afraid.
12:33 p.m. — Golden lab was standing in the middle of the road in the 300 block of North Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek.
3:16 p.m. — Caller’s old roommate just pulled a gun on the caller and his kid in the 100 block of Wilson Street, Canyonville.
4:10 p.m. — A large rock slide is blocking 80 percent on the road in the 27000 block of Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller.
ACCIDENTS
12:53 p.m. — Hit and run reported in the 4600 block of Carnes Road, Roseburg.
1:33 p.m. — Crash reported near the intersection of Wild River and North Umpqua Highway, Roseburg.
4:12 — Two vehicles involved in a head-on collision reported near the intersection of Standley Road and Little River Road, Glide.
7:30 p.m. — Hit and run reported in the 100 block of Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville.
10:58 p.m. — Vehicle crash off the road on Interstate 5 near milepost 158, Yoncalla.
FIRES
11:35 a.m. — A tree fell into some power lines and they are smoking on North Umpqua Highway, Roseburg.
5:58 p.m. — Caller can see smoke coming from the back of their property in the 500 block of Sibold Canyon Road, Tenmile.
ARRESTS
The News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.
Thursday
Douglas County sheriff
Caseton Paul Burruss, 46, of Roseburg, on suspicion of heroin possession and methamphetamine possession.
Jamie Nicole Clifford, 33, of Springfield, on suspicion of methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine possession and hydrocodone possession.
Sara Lynn Norton, 36, of Glide, on suspicion of heroin delivery, heroin possession, hydrocodone possession, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Oregon State Police
Ashley Marie Faherty, 34, of Donald, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine possession.
Reedsport police
David Roger Fickle, 62, of Reedsport, on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Roseburg police
Jacob Ryan Rogers, 26, of Roseburg, on suspicion of second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, and second-degree theft.
