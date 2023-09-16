Police log Sep 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These logs are the highlights of initial emergency calls and reports. They do not represent all of the incidents or their final outcomes.POLICE LOGSutherlin Police DepartmentWednesday, Sept. 67 p.m. — Two people were having intercourse in a car parked in a parking lot in the 200 block of Cloverleaf in view of those dining at Dakota Pizza.10:09 p.m. — Man was evicted from location in the 500 block of South State Street, he returned and barricaded himself inside the home.Thursday, Sept. 74 p.m. — An S. Mart employee confronted a person they thought was stealing. The person removed a butterfly knife to show he wasn’t stealing and spat on the employee and door of the business. Wednesday, Sept. 810:58 p.m. — A person was cited for driving under the influence in the 1400 block of Hospitality Way following a breath test.ARRESTSThe News-Review publishes the names of individuals who have been arrested on suspicion of at least one felony charge or three misdemeanors or a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges.ThursdayRoseburg Police DepartmentMax Quzene Claunch, 61, of Roseburg, on suspicion of five counts of offensive littering, two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and fail to appear.Sutherlin Police DepartmentCody Dale Rasmussen, 32, of Roseburg, on suspicion of driving while suspended or revoked, fail to appear on criminal citation and second-degree fail to appear. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Log Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Roseburg residents speak out at town hall meeting Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Architect firm moves out of downtown, merges with Tigard firm Death Notices for September 13, 2023 Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Italian Results Italian Standings F1 Singapore Grand Prix Lineup Police log Roseburg Library schedules basic tech classes
