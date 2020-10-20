GLIDE — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate 15-year-old Glide girl.
Athena Calvin was last seen just after 3 p.m. Wednesday when she left a residence in the 300-block of Alexander Lane.
She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with light brown hair with blond ends. She was last wearing a red hoodie, jeans and white shoes.
Deputies believe she may try to make her way to Texas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 541-440-4471 referencing case #20-4765.
