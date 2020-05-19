Samuel Elijah Davison's body was found in the South Umpqua River near Templin Beach in Roseburg on May 9, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Davison, 36, was reported missing in September. He was last seen in the Winchester area on Sept. 19.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer was able to identify the remains through the use of dental records. An autopsy and scene investigation have been conducted and foul play is not suspected at this time.
People with information regarding Davison's disappearance are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 541-440-4458.
