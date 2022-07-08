A woman trying to evade a traffic stop ended up crashing her vehicle on the freeway, following a pursuit by Roseburg police.
As an evening of car shows was coming to an end on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Thursday night, Roseburg police stopped a woman for speeding in an area full of pedestrians.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., 69-year-old Diane Louise Baldwin was pulled over near Southeast Patterson Street for a speed violation. During the traffic stop, Roseburg police reported that Baldwin sped away in a purple 2017 Dodge Charger through a congested area. At one point, Baldwin was driving the wrong way on Southeast Stephens Street and Roseburg police gave chase in a pursuit which ultimately led to the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
Baldwin reportedly transitioned from Northeast Diamond Lake to Southeast Stephens Street, where officers were successful in spiking Baldwin's tires. The chase continued onto I-5 where Baldwin ultimately lost control of the Charger and crashed near milepost 117.
With the assistance of K-9 Eros, Baldwin was taken into custody before being transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash.
Baldwin is charged with reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and attempting to elude.
